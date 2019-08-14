Leavens, Ruth Doris, - 85, of Absecon, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at home with her family. She is survived by her son, Michael S. Leavens and his wife Jane E. Leavens; her son, Robert Leavens and his wife Gina Leavens. She leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and her sister, Fran Reiken. Born in 1934, Ruth grew up along 12 siblings in Galloway, NJ. She had a long career at Starn's Shop Rite of Absecon and was an active member of her community. She was a volunteer for youth sports in Absecon, cub scouts, and was a long-time member of Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. She loved spending time with family, especially family spaghetti dinners; she loved cooking, baking, arts and crafts, decorating for holidays with Christmas being her favorite. She was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed game shows. Recently, she enjoyed watching her great-grandchildren grow and play and playing with our family dogs. Visitation will be 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A funeral mass will follow at 11 AM. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Atlantic Care at Atlantic.org and/or Holy Redeemer at holyredeemer.com. Thank you. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

