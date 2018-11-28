Leavitt, Charles "Bud" Irwin Sr., - 90, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Saturday November 24, 2018. He was born on September 8, 1928 in Lexington, Massachusetts to the late Mildred and George Leavitt. He often affectionately referred to himself as "the second shot heard round the world" as a nod to his place of birth. Charles is survived by his loyal loving wife of 52 years Donna (nee Jones); his children: Charles I. Leavitt, Jr., Pamela L. (Robert) Kaizar, Nancy J. (Gilbert) Simmerman, Kimberly A. Leavitt Ray, and John W. Leavitt; His Precious Grandchildren: Jessica, Jeanette, Robert, Camryn, Nathaniel, Abigail, and McKenna; Great Grandchildren: Dominic, Lily, London, Robert, Caylin, Maxwell, Laekyn, and Marek; Siblings: William Leavitt, and Norman Leavitt, Marilyn Cuddy, and his beloved baby sister Judith (Robert) Sadler; Sister in Law: Audrey Leavitt; as well as many nieces and nephews, including his treasured nephew Scott B. Sadler. He is predeceased by his parents Mildred and George Leavitt, Siblings: Barbara Whitehead, Margaret Williamson, George Leavitt, Robert Leavitt, Edwin Leavitt, and Nancy Lyford. Bud worked for Transitron and George Gregory Associates in New England for many years and was an electrical engineer by trade. However it was Bud's entrepreneurial spirit that afforded him the opportunity to own and operate several successful businesses during the course of his life, including Leavitt's Furniture, Ideal Travel, Inc, 54thStreet Inn, Jerry's, and most recently Green Holly Campground. He was a 56 year member of the Freemasons Cochichewick Lodge A.F & A.M., Aleppo Temple Shriners, Past Worthy Patron Order of the Eastern Star, Kiwanis Club, Cape May Court House, Longtime member of the United Methodist Church, Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, and Middle Township Chamber of Commerce. Locally he supported the Middle Township DARE program for many years as well as other community charities.Funeral service will be Monday, December 3, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ, where visitation will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bud's name to The Shriners Hospitals for Children Philadelphia, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Attention: Terry Diamond. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
