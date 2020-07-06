Lecuyer (Reeves) , JoAnn, - 71, Passed away suddenly at home on July 2nd, 2020. JoAnn lived in the area most of her life. JoAnn was predeceased by her parents, and sister. She leaves behind her partner of 38 years, Jerry Dumont; son Rob Reeves (Nikki), daughter Allisha Lecuyer; grandchildren, Briana, Graham, Noah, Baron; also Carla Reeves and many other nieces and nephews. JoAnn retired from Shore Medical Center. A graveside will be held at 10am on Wednesday, July 8th at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes. Flowers may be sent to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Judes Children Hospital.

