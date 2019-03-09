Lee, Estella G., - 95, of Cape May, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Formerly of Philadelphia. Estella worked as a bookkeeper for Frank Bless Accounting in Philadelphia. She has been an area resident since 2003 and a member of Cape May Lutheran Church. Estella enjoyed crocheting; she was talented enough to make all the family baby blankets and afghans, and also made over 3000 lap robes for Frankford Hospital in North East Philadelphia. She was predeceased by her husband Edward (1967) and sister Gertrude Angjelo. Estella is survived by her children Edward (Sarah) and Joan (Linus) and will be greatly missed by her 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and nieces, and nephews. Services for Estella will be held at 7 pm on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May; friends may call one hour prior to service from 6 pm 7 pm. Interment will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Sunset Memorial Park, Somerton, PA. Contributions in her name may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, 1384 Perrineville Rd., Monroe Twp. NJ 08831. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
