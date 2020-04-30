Lee, Furman E., - 87, of Erma Park, NJ, passed away on April 28, 2020. Born in Cape May Point, NJ October 22, 1932 in the same home his mother was born in, Furman graduated in 1951 from Cape May High School. Furman was a builder at one time before he moved on to his passion Cars and Engines. He went into the National Guard in 1956 and then the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. Once returning he worked for Bill Booth Ford in Wildwood, Halbruner & Hansen in West Cape May, and Burke Motors in Wildwood before settling into the Fleet Maintenance for the Cape May County Road Department from 1976 until his retirement in 2004. In December of 1961 he married the love of his life Mary DeSantis and they have celebrated 58 years of marriage. They moved to Erma Park in 1965 where they have lived ever since. Furman was known as "the General" to his car buddies due to the fact they always said, "there wasn't a car he couldn't fix". He was a Ford man all his life and built many street rods especially his 1930 Model A from the ground up. He was a lifelong member of the South Jersey Street Rod Association. He was a big fan of Nascar, attending many races over the years. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Jennifer (Fred) Hathorne, son Stephen Lee, and daughter Susan (Jim) Baker as well as three grandchildren Matthew, Jennifer and Stephen and one great grandchild Akira. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in his name. Due to current situation and regulations, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
-
Interest in reopening Atlantic City casinos will be widely shared
-
Bally's Atlantic City sold to Twin River Worldwide Holdings
-
Hammonton center struggles with COVID-19 as virus explodes in long-term care
-
State officials record first South Jersey prison inmate death from COVID-19
-
Local leaders working on Jersey Shore reopening plan
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.