Lee, Harry Samuel Sr., - 75, of Linwood, NJ passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. Born on January 21, 1944, he lived in Linwood most of his life and worked for 20+ years selling cars in Ocean City before retiring in 2006. He was a Veteran having served in the Air Force. Harry loved boating, motorcycles, cars, music, and the Piel Family Christmas party. His spirit that was larger than life and he made a friend in everyone he met. He possessed an endless supply of support and encouragement, which he readily gave to those he loved. He was truly a joyful person to be around. Harry is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Joan Lee and their son, Emmett as well as his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and John Leonti and their sons Luke and Levi. He was Uncle Harry to Ray, Dale, Christian, Paige, and Devin. He also leaves behind many good friends who were like family including Brother Tom Levine. He was predeceased by his parents, Sam and Betty Lee; sister, Susan Darcusio; and niece, Dawn. Services will be held at George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - viewing at 12pm & service at 1pm followed by the burial at Head of the River in Estell Manor. In the words of Harry Lee, "Say goodbye." Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
