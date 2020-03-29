Lee, Kathryn Mae, - 103, of North Cape May, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Philadelphia on September 15, 1916. Kathryn enjoyed the simple things in life and had a talent for crocheting. She is survived by her grandchildren: Michael (Tina) Taylor, Jimmy Taylor, and Michelle Taylor; and numerous family members. A private burial will be held at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, next to her late husband. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor.

