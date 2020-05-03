Lee, Mary G. (née Styer), - 90, of of Oceanview, Dennis Township , formerly of Mays Landing passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Mary was born in Reading Pa. to the late Harry and Alda Styer. Mary was formerly a hostess/waitress for many years at Harry's Inn, in Somers Point. She is survived by her daughter Marybeth Jarubas, and her grandchildren Justine L. Jarubas, Eric R. Jarubas and Matthew C. Jarubas, her dear friend Eleanor Arnitti and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Harry "Buddy" Styer. Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family. To share your fondest memory of Mary please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
