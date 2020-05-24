Lee, Mary (nee Rozdzielski), - 97, of Somers Point, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 in The Shores assisted living facility in Ocean City, NJ. Mary is survived by sons Steven Brenner of Chula Vista, California, Harry and Angela Brenner/Carralero of San Diego, California, Gary Brenner and wife Debra of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Andrew Lee and wife Suzanne of Linwood, NJ, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands Kurken Arpajian, Harry Brenner, Melvin Lee, parents Anthony and Lilian Rozdzielski, brothers Anthony and John Rozdzielski, son Kirk Arpajian, granddaughter Samantha Brenner and great-granddaughter Natalie Dempsey. Mary was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 26, 1922. Mary was extremely proud of her Polish heritage and grew up in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. She loved to cook ethnic dishes for the family but was best known for her famous rice pilaf. Mary enjoyed professional Philadelphia sports teams and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. She always looked forward to the Army Navy football game. Mary lived in southern New Jersey for most of her adult life. After moving to Somers Point, NJ, she worked as a cashier at Shoprite for many years. She loved nature, history, her stories of world travel, speaking foreign languages, playing bingo, her cat Hazel and her family. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, administrators, social workers, aides and the entire staff of The Shores assisted living facility who cared for her as well as the staff of Journey Hospice. Funeral Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Interment will be held privately at Laurel Memorial Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Ocean City, NJ. (www.hsocnj.org). Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
