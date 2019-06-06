LEE, MARY, - 95, died June 3rd, 2019 in her sleep, of natural causes. She was born October 22, 1923. She had two sons Bernie and Richard and one daughter Deloris who tragically died. Mrs. Mary Lee was a self-educated person who was born in South Carolina in poverty but achieved prosperity by hard work and effort when she moved to Newark NJ where she established her own businesses on Bergen Street. A restaurant and an upholstery shop. She sold her businesses and relocated to Absecon Highlands NJ. She established an upholstery shop on Main Street in Pleasantville NJ. Following that endeavor She managed two businesses one of them being the Salvation Army on Albany Avenue in Atlantic City NJ. She became licensed to allow two women with developmental disabilities, Jane and Shirley to live in her home for nearly thirty-five years. She cared for them like they were her daughters. She paid for her grandson Keith Addison to earn his Associates degree that resulted in him earning a Bachelor's degree. She spent her entire life helping her family and people she befriended. She was truly a sacrificing, caring, loving, giving, and Godly person and a blessing to her family and every person she befriended. Her son Richard a Vietnam Veteran preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Bernie Addison Jr., who had taken care of her in his home before she passed and her Grandson Keith Addison who she loved like a son, four grandchildren, two nephews, the two women who lived in her home for nearly thirty-five years Jane and Shirley, who she all loved dearly. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith... Mary Lee.
