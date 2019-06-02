Lee, Sr., Richard F. "Dick", - 84, of Mays Landing, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, Pa passed away May 24, 2019. Surviving are his sons: Rick (Renee), Randy (Linda) and Ron (Ruth) Lee. A Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 o'clock from St. Katharine Drexel R. C. Church, corner of West Jersey and English Creek Avenues, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries