Lee, Thomas "Butch", - 69, of Atlantic City, NJ Passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Atlantic City. Butch was a graduate of Atlantic City High School class of 1967. He served in the USMC and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from the Atlantic City Housing Authority. There will be a memorial service held on Thursday, August 29th at 4 pm at Beacon Church 420 6th Ave Galloway, NJ 08205. In lieu of flowers, he asked that you take a moment to hug your child/children, grandchild/grandchildren, friends and pets or take a walk for a moment... time waits for no one.

Tags

Load entries