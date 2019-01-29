Leeds, Eloise Edna, - 84, of Lewes, DE, previously of Galloway, was granted her angel wings on January 24, 2019. Ellie was born in Las Animas, Colorado. She served in the Marine Corps from 1955 to 1957 where she met her husband, Harry. Ellie owned the Musket Tavern with Harry for 26 years in Galloway. She was a fiercely devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family. Ellie is survived by her sons, Greg and Clyde and his longtime love, Erin; grandchildren, John (Emily), Robert, Jason, Alissa (Deepak), Tim and Alex; great grandchildren, Miles, Mack, and Lilly; Aunt Ruby Hickman; son-in-law, Mike Somers; longtime friends, John and Nancy Mooney, Carrie Meinhardt, and Fred and Dee Scemi. Ellie was preceded in death by her sons, Bobby and Hal; daughter, Vicki; beloved husband of 54 years, Harry W. Leeds; and Marine brother, Alvin Meinhardt. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 31st from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Friday, February 1st from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with the service starting at 11:00 AM all at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Oceanville Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
