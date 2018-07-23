Leeds, George C., - 73, of Port Republic, formerly of Brigantine, passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018. He served in the Army during Vietnam. George was a former iron worker and a longtime bayman and commercial crabber. He loved hunting and fishing, he was a true outdoorsman. Predeceased by Patricia (nee Smith) Leeds. Survived by his children, Cory, George and Wendy Leeds and grandchildren, Victoria and Brayden Leeds. A gathering will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 25th followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 140 S. New York Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
