Leeds, Joseph J., - 76, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away on February 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Pleasantville, NJ on November 1, 1943. Joe served in the Navy as a Seabee in the Vietnam War and was also a member of IBEW Local 351. He is predeceased by his loving wife Lavinia, his brothers Barry, Randy, and David, and his sister Cheryl. He will be deeply missed by his daughter and son-in-law Linda and Thomas Summerville Sr., son Charles Ford Jr., grandchildren Tommy (Krystal) Summerville, Lindsay (Paul) Moyer, and great-grandchildren Dylan, Cody, Skylar, and Lilly. He will also be missed by his siblings Dorothy Troller and Pat Leeds, and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street Mays Landing, NJ on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10 am 12 pm, where a service will be held at noon. Burial with military honors immediately following at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).

