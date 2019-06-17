Leeds, Lois, - 82, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2016, following a courageous battle with cancer. Lois is survived by her children John Schoenstein, Daphne Spizzuco (Michael), grandchildren Chryl Leeds, Michael Spizzuco Jr (Marissa) and great-grandchild Shawn Foder. Lois is also survived by her brother in law Joseph Leeds and sister in law Dorothy Lynne Troller. A service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:00 am at Adams -Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road Northfield NJ 08225. Friends may call from 10:00 am until the time of the service Wednesday. Arrangements by and condolences at www.Adams-Perfect.com

Tags

Load entries