Leeds, Lois, - 82, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2016, following a courageous battle with cancer. Lois is survived by her children John Schoenstein, Daphne Spizzuco (Michael), grandchildren Chryl Leeds, Michael Spizzuco Jr (Marissa) and great-grandchild Shawn Foder. Lois is also survived by her brother in law Joseph Leeds and sister in law Dorothy Lynne Troller. A service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:00 am at Adams -Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road Northfield NJ 08225. Friends may call from 10:00 am until the time of the service Wednesday. Arrangements by and condolences at www.Adams-Perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.