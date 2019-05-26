Leeds, Thomas B, - 99, of Absecon, NJ went home to the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019. Thomas was born in Smithville, NJ to the late Frank C. and Sylvia Leeds on March 29, 1920. He graduated from Atlantic City Trade School in 1937. Tom served in the US Army, 26th Infantry Regiment of the 1st Division from October 12, 1938, until June 14, 1945, and was 1st Sergeant at the end of his tour of duty. Afterward, he worked for 38 years as a telephone technician for NJ Bell until his retirement in 1984. Tom was an active member of the VFW and the Absecon Rescue Squad, on which he served for many years as an EMT and driver. Over the years, Tom enjoyed skiing, ice skating, card games, reading books (always had a book in his hand) and spending time with family. Tom was a devoted husband to his wife of 69 years, Katherine, who predeceased him in 2015. Tom (Bart) was a loving father and grandfather who always put his family first. He is survived by his five children: Kathleen Loveland (Mo), Thomas (Charlotte), Joseph (Joan), Steven (Lynn) and Maryanne Stewart. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers Charles, Arthur, Frank, sister Sylvia Brown and son-in-laws Donald G. Smith and William Stewart. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield, NJ. Interment will follow in Port Republic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Thomas be made to Alexa's Butterflies of Hope, 153 Lynber Lane, Clyde, OH 43410 or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
