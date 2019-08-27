Leek, James A. "Jim", - 70, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. He was born in Lower Bank, N.J., residing in West Creek, prior to moving to Parkertown, where he was a lifelong resident. James worked as a carpenter, and also a commercial clammer. He served in the U.S. National Guard, from 1967 to 1973. Jim is predeceased by his sister Ellen Driscoll. He is survived by his wife Dolly Leek, daughter Michele Tozer and husband Danny, of Tuckerton, N.J., son James Leek, of Lumberton, N.J., sister Joyce Mathis, of West Creek, N.J., grandchildren Affton, and Dalton, great-grandson Ryder, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, from 9-11 AM, with a service at 11 AM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery, Willets Ave. and Jones St., West Creek. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.

