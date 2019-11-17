LeeYing, Ursula Monica, - 91 , of Atlantic City, lovingly referred to by family and friends as "Girlzin" or "Madam Lee", passed away on November 3rd, 2019 at her home in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA. She was born on July 27th, 1928 in Penal, Trinidad & Tobago, to parents Clato and Fedalin Coldero. Ursula was a Wife, Sister, Mother, GrandMother, Great-GrandMother to her grateful family, until passing to her place of eternal rest. She is pre-deceased by her spouse: Alfred LeeYing, whom she married in 1952. Also, three of her Brothers, Bertie, Tommy and Errol are waiting to welcome her home with the Lord. Her surviving siblings: Mena De Gourville (Laurence, deceased) Nenese Coldero, Lodrick Cito Coldero (Susan), Joan Phillip (Ulric) have known countless joy with her humor and motherly care. Her seven Children: Jemma Jinks (Benjamin), Gerald (Terrie Moore), Irma Eugene (Christopher), Rhonda Nobie (Alan), Ian John Gilbert Lee Ying, Brian Anthony Lee Ying (Nicole) and Jennie Steward (Jerome) have each celebrated Mom Ursula in their unique way, and have made her a doting GrandMother and Great-GrandMother many times over. She is survived by nine Grandchildren and ten Great-Grandchildren. She was a friend of many. She loved to read, enjoyed looking at sports, and cooking special meals for her family and friends. She also loved saying and sharing prayers for any and all occasions. Many of us felt special when Mom Ursula prayed for us. After a private cremation, a Memorial service was held on Saturday ~ November 16th, 2019 at 3pm. It was officiated by Pastor Arlyn Eisenbrandt of the St Andrew By The Sea Church ~ 936 Baltic Avenue, Atlantic City NJ, USA. There was only one Madam Lee. For further information or to send condolences to the family, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
