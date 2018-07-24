LeFevre, Ronald W., - 83 , of Vineland, NJ , formerly Hammonton, NJ and Point Marion, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 20, 2018. Born in Point Marion, PA he has lived in the South Jersey area since 1964. Mr. LeFevre was a science teacher at Hammonton High School for over thirty years, where he coached football, baseball and girls softball. He also coached football at Holy Spirit High School and Haddon Heights High School, and baseball at Atlantic Community College. He enjoyed saltwater fishing, boating, golf and anything involving sports. In his later years he had a fondness for horses. He was predeceased by his parents William and Mary Jo LeFevre and his former wife Jean LeFevre. He is survived by three children Greg LeFevre (Judy) of Voorhees, LaShelle Curcio (Michael) of Hammonton, and Jeff LeFevre of Linwood, four grandchildren Michael Curcio Jr., Kearstin Rehmann (Jack), Christopher LeFevre, and Jeffrey LeFevre Jr., two great grandchildren Jack and Maverick Rehmann, and one brother Meade LeFevre of Vallejo, CA. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a local animal shelter of your choice. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
