Legette, Eleanor T., - of Pleasantville, who was a native of North Philly, received her angel wings Thursday, August 16, 2018, at home surrounded by family. Eleanor was a long-time, dedicated member of Price Memorial AME Zion Church and served in many capacities: Sister Legette had perfect attendance in Bible Study for 17 consecutive years; she was the Leader of "Class Leaders" for nearly 20 years; President of the Stars of Zion Choir; President of the Pastor's Aide; and also served on the Steward Board. "Granny," as she was affectionately known, was the head of her household who loved cooking, laughing, dancing and enjoying the comfort of her family and home. Her strong love for her family and faith gave her strength, support and peace. Eleanor was blessed with a beautiful family and leaves to cherish a lifetime of memories, to be shared by many. Services of Love will be 11AM, Saturday, August 25, 2018, Union Baptist Temple, 335 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
