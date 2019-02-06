LeGrande, George "Skip" Gaul, - 87, of Hammonton, passed away on February 4, 2019. Skip is survived by his beloved wife Joyce Gaul (nee Law), his daughters Cynthia (Charles) Muller and Cheryl (Edward) Visser, granddaughter Kelly (David) Castellini, great-grandchildren Alyssa and Dominic, and sisters Lillie Fitzpatrick, Judy (Paul) Steele, and Linda Ferry. He is predeceased by his siblings Richard, June, and Janet. Skip grew up in South Jersey and for the last 51 years has resided in the Pleasant Mills section of Mullica Township. He was a proud member of the United States Army serving in the Korean War. Skip was a talented and skilled mason starting at a young age and continuing in his field until retiring just a few years ago. Dedicated to his community, he served on the township committee and the local school board. He was one of the founding members of the Sweetwater Yacht Club, where he served several terms as commodore. Skip always had fond memories of his times riding horses with friends and family. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who loved him. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 7:00-9:00 PM at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home located 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alesia Shute Foundation - P.O. Box 274 Elwood, NJ 08217. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.