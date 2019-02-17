Lehman, Gloria J., - 65, of Green Creek, NJ, passed away February 14, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and later worked at Splash Zone Waterpark in Wildwood, NJ. Gloria is survived by her husband, James H. Lehman. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
