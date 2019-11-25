Lehneis, Lois Ruth, - 89, of Estell Manor, born March 7, 1930, went to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, November 22, 2019, surrounded by family. She is survived by her children: Robert W. Josephsen (Kathy), Karen Bossley (Dale), Ronald A. Josephsen (Leslie), Kathy Schomber (Bill), David P. Josephsen (Donna), and Step-children Linda Bailey (Richard), and William Lehneis; her 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Services for Lois will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Estell Manor Community Church, 146 Cumberland Ave, Estell Manor, NJ 08319. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
10-year-old dies from gunshot wounds at Pleasantville football game
-
Complete Coverage of the Camden vs. Pleasantville game
-
A baby kept on a vegan diet died. His parents have been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
-
St. Joseph's Jada Byers scores record-setting 10 TDs in win
-
Atlantic City man used Facetime to tip off alleged shooter at Pleasantville football game
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
MCGOWANS FLOORCOVERINGS EXPERT FLOORING SERVICES Lic#13VH05206200
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.