Lehneis, Lois Ruth, - 89, of Estell Manor, born March 7, 1930, went to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, November 22, 2019, surrounded by family. She is survived by her children: Robert W. Josephsen (Kathy), Karen Bossley (Dale), Ronald A. Josephsen (Leslie), Kathy Schomber (Bill), David P. Josephsen (Donna), and Step-children Linda Bailey (Richard), and William Lehneis; her 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Services for Lois will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Estell Manor Community Church, 146 Cumberland Ave, Estell Manor, NJ 08319. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com

