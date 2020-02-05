Lei, Barbara, - 79, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020. She was born to Otto and Marianne Stuelcken on March 31, 1940 in Bromberg, Germany. She was one of 4 siblings, Claus (deceased), Volker (deceased), and Ute. After completing her apprenticeship with Becker Pharmacy in Schwarmstedt, Germany, she immigrated to the United States. She worked as a laboratory assistant at American University and met her future husband, Benjamin Lei, who was attending Georgetown University. She married Benjamin in 1965 and they had an amazing 55 years of marriage. They lived together in Wayne, PA for the better part of 45 years before relocating to Brigantine, NJ. Barbara is survived by her husband, Benjamin, and their three children: Leslie Goldstein, Johanna (and Dan) Robison, and; Dietrich (and Nadezhda) Lei. She is also survived by her sister, Ute Scholz, and her four grandchildren Lucy, Carsten, Kyle, and Claudia. Barbara was an accomplished Bridge player and enthusiastic card player (Omi was a card shark!) She had an infectious laugh and a quirky sense of humor. She started Bridge groups wherever possible, including the Sheriff's Department in West Chester, PA where she worked briefly as a part-time accountant. Most recently, she played Bridge with the seniors at the Brigantine Community Center where it was the highlight of her week. Barbara was in her element organizing parties and socializing with the ladies. She also enjoyed real estate, home design, architecture, and often sketched her own floor plans. She was an enthusiastic and generous Omi, who adored her grandchildren (often feeding them chocolate for breakfast!) She had a wonderful and loving relationship with her sister, Ute, who visited frequently from Germany. No amount of words can express how much we will miss her but, she will never be forgotten. We love you mom. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8 at 10:00 AM friends may gather from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at St. Andrew By The Sea Community Lutheran Church, 936 Baltic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements by and ondolences at www.adams-perfect.com
