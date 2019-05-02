Leichner, Susan Burke, - was 65 years old. She resided in Egg Harbor Township for the past 7 years. Sue was born in Camden, NJ, and at a very young age moved to the Jersey Shore. Most of her life was spent on Absecon Island, living in Atlantic City, Ventnor, and Margate. Sue passed away peacefully on April 30th in her home after a long battle with cancer. Her family and close friends were thankfully able to say their goodbyes before she passed. She attended Stockton and Drexel Universities earning a Bachelors and two Masters degrees. After passing the CPA Examination she spent her professional career in the accounting industry. First working in the casino industry where she rose to various senior level positions. She finished her career working for several local accounting firms. She was a member and officer for the local chapter of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She left behind her husband Ed and daughter Lindsay; as well as, many close family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society, www.donate3.cancer.org, to help fight the disease that took her from them far too early. A visitation will be held 9-11am on Monday, May 6th, followed by an 11am service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
