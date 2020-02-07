Leichtnam , Steven T., - 66, of Rutland, VT passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Vermont surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 3, 1953, to Geraldine and Paul Leichtnam in Atlantic City, NJ. He graduated from Oakcrest High School in Atlantic County, NJ in 1972. He attended Stockton State College before moving to VT in 1975 where he met his wife, Dawnelle. Steven is predeceased by his mother, father, his brother Kevin, and his sister Ruth. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Dawnelle Leichtnam, his daughter Stephanie and her husband Bill O'Connor of Niskayuna, NY, his son Joel and his wife Teresa of Rutland, VT, his daughter April and her husband Aaron Feldstein of Newton, MA, his granddaughter Caroline Leichtnam, another granddaughter due in July, his brother Paul and his wife Linda of Myrtle Beach, SC, and many cousins, aunts, nieces, and nephews. He spent 17 years working at General Electric in Rutland, a job he genuinely enjoyed. He treasured the friendships he made while working there, and loved being a part of the Rutland GE Family. Since retiring in 2018 he enjoyed spending time with his dogs, cats, and chickens. He loved the ocean and enjoyed fishing, sailing, and scuba diving. His annual vacation to Florida was one of his favorite times of the year. He spent his life working incredibly hard to provide for his family. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He was always the loudest fan at his son's soccer and basketball games and spent countless hours supporting his daughters at their dance performances (even performing in a few). Everyone who met him loved him. His incredible sense of humor will be greatly missed. His last piece of advice was to "always leave them laughing." Visiting hours will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, VT. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Church in Rutland. A reception will follow. The Leichtnam family would like to thank the Rutland Regional Medical Center's nursing staff and doctors for their kindness and care. Memorial donations can be made to the Foley Cancer Center, American Cancer Society, and the MS Society.
