Leider, Myrtle A., - Surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 9, 2019, Myrtle Arlene (Letts) Leider, age 81 of Corbin City, has put on her black-patent-leather dancing shoes to jitterbug with her husband Jules at their heavenly reunion. Born in Pennsauken and raised in Grassy Sounds, NJ to the late Edward and Marie (Haines) Letts, Myrtle was a lifelong resident of South Jersey. She attended Middle Twp. High School and then married her late husband, Jules Leider in Millville. They moved to Corbin City, where she has resided for over 50 years. Her loving husband Jules built her a beautiful home where she has enjoyed spending the last 50 years. Myrtle was extremely devoted to her family, was a wonderful homemaker, loving mother of three, loving grandmother of five, and a loving great-grandmother of two who affectionately called her "Crazy Grammy". Myrtle enjoyed dancing and was a world traveler, visiting every continent except Australia. She loved traveling to Israel, Egypt, China, Europe, Kenya, and her beloved St. Maarten. But most of all, Myrtle treasured the time that she was able to share with her family. Myrtle will be sadly missed by her son Jules Leider and wife Tammy of Corbin City; two daughters, Deborah Morey and husband Ken of Corbin City and Dona Leider-Kindle and husband Bill of Cape May Court House; one sister Jeanette McCarty of Rio Grande; five grandchildren, Dara, Jenna, Nathan, Jules S., and Amanda; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Liam. She was predeceased by her loving husband Jules Leider in 1994. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Head of the River Cemetery, 600 Route 49, Estell Manor. Arrangements are under the direction of the Christy Funeral Home, Millville. Myrtle was an avid supporter of the Girl Scouts, so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by check payable to: GSCSNJ Troop #50412, 40 Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, please write "Lilly" in the memo. Memories and expressions of sympathy for Myrtle A. Leider may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.