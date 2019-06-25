Leinmiller, Mary A., - 92, of Avalon, NJ passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Philadelphia to the late William and Catherine Palmer MacNamee, she moved to Avalon in 1966. She worked for the Borough of Avalon and was hands-on dedicated to her family. She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and Little Flower Alumnae Association. Mrs. Leinmiller is survived by her sister, Joan Powers; and her nephews, Michael C. Powers and Stephen C. Powers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Charles Leinmiller, Jr. and her son, Harry C. Leinmiller.Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Mays Landing will be private for the family. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities Diocese of Camden, 1845 Haddon Avenue, Camden, NJ 08103. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
