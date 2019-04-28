Lemon , Mary Lou (nee Snyder), - 80, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, April 26, 2019. Surviving are her husband: Robert Francis Lemon, children: Donna (Rich) Burger and Robert (Patty) Lemon, five grandchildren, two sisters: Vicki (Charles) Milton and Carolyn Farrell and many nieces and nephews. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will be private. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
