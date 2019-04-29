Lemon , Mary Lou (nee Snyder), - of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, born in 1938. She married Robert Lemon in 1955. Together, they built a life filled with family, travel and love. Mary Lou lived a full life as a mother, grandmother, sister, homemaker and worker in the retail sector. She will be missed by her family and friends. Mary Lou will be remembered for her cards for every occasion (with key words underlined), salt & pepper shaker collection and her hilarious (and often inappropriate) stories during family gatherings. Survived by her loving husband: Robert and children: Donna (Rich) Burger and Robert (Patty) Lemon. Proud grandmother to Heather (Michael) D'Addario, Kelly Burger, John (Chelsea) Burger, Richard (Stephanie) Burger and Deven Burger, great grandmother to 11. Also surviving are her sisters: Vicki (Charles) Milton and Carolyn Farrell, many nieces and nephews and her cat Bootsie. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will be private. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name to the Ocean City Humane Society, One Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.