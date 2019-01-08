Lemon, Thomas G., - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 4, 2019. Tom was a carpenter and did roofing and siding along with alterations. He also worked for Art Handler's installing appliances. Tom was a former member of Bargaintown and Scullville Volunteer Fire Companies. Tom enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling with his wife Bernadette. He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Frances (nee Steelman). He is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 53 years Bernadette, his daughter Frances Ludwick and her husband Mark of Mays Landing and his son Charles and his wife Kelli (nee Schwartz) Lemon also of Mays Landing. His grandchildren Thomas Ludwick, Sylvia Ludwick, Kayla Paupst, and Skyler Lemon. His Brother Robert F. and his wife Marylou Lemon of Egg Harbor Township. His niece Donna Burger and her husband Rich. His nephew Robert W. and his wife Patti along with numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 10-11 am with Mass to follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Church Linwood, New Jersey. Info and Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com.
