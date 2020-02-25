Lenhardt, Mark Donald, - 40, of Absecon, entered eternal life on February 20, 2020. Born in Atlantic City Hospital on January 29, 1980, Mark graduated from Holy Spirit High School, class of 1998. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing and football. Mark was an avid Kansas City Chief's fan and enjoyed their recent championship victory. Mark leaves behind to cherish his memory his devoted and loving mother, Marilyn, loving father, Thomas (Beth), his devoted sister, Melissa, his brothers, Marty (Renee), of Wilmington, DE and Matt (Nicole) of Williamstown, NJ; and his adored daughter, Chloe Madison; his nieces and nephews, Jacob 'Jake', Lyla, Michael, Molly, Fiona and Caelyn. Mark is predeceased by his two brothers, Paul and Michael. The family will receive their family and friends on Thursday, February 27th from 8:30AM to 10:45AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Lenhardt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries