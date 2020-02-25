Lenhardt, Mark Donald, - 40, of Absecon, entered eternal life on February 20, 2020. Born in Atlantic City Hospital on January 29, 1980, Mark graduated from Holy Spirit High School, class of 1998. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing and football. Mark was an avid Kansas City Chief's fan and enjoyed their recent championship victory. Mark leaves behind to cherish his memory his devoted and loving mother, Marilyn, loving father, Thomas (Beth), his devoted sister, Melissa, his brothers, Marty (Renee), of Wilmington, DE and Matt (Nicole) of Williamstown, NJ; and his adored daughter, Chloe Madison; his nieces and nephews, Jacob 'Jake', Lyla, Michael, Molly, Fiona and Caelyn. Mark is predeceased by his two brothers, Paul and Michael. The family will receive their family and friends on Thursday, February 27th from 8:30AM to 10:45AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Lenhardt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Galloway Township woman dies after car crash
-
Brooklyn woman charged with running brothel in Egg Harbor Township
-
With The Local's Spot, Somers Point bar finally has great food to match great view
-
Suspension stands, DC trip allowed for Ocean City student found with bullet casings
-
Five arrested in Somers Point marijuana raid
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.