Leone, Belmont "Bill" M, Jr., - age 79 of Rio Grande passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018 after a short illness. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of South Philadelphia, Bill has been an area resident since the 1970's. He was a retired auto mechanic who also had been a pizza maker at Romeo's Pizza in Wildwood. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Stella Maris Council #3546 in Erma, and enjoyed working on computers. He is preceded in death by Patricia Leone (1992). Bill is survived by his children Deborah (Patrick) Greene, Patty Leone (Tommy Tucker), Bill Leone and Steven (Janice) Leone, several grandchildren and companion Barbara Swacina. Services will be privately held. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cathbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
