Leopardi, Michael Phillip, Sr., - 63, of Egg Harbor Twp., was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 3rd 2018. Mike fought a courageous battle with cancer until the very end. He was a proud 1973 graduate from Pleasantville High School, finishing top ten in his class, and was a damn good pitcher for the school's baseball team. Michael was an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports, and had a love for fishing and crabbing in his leisure time. Mike is survived by his two sons, Michael Leopardi, Jr. and Randy Leopardi (Egg Harbor Twp., NJ); his Parents Monterey and Carolina Leopardi (Pleasantville, NJ); brother Joseph (Diana) Leopardi (St. Petersburg, FL); sister Katherene (Robert) Leopardi (Naples, FL); and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
