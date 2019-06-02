Leopold, Wesley B., - 94, of Ocean City, passed peacefully in his sleep on May 23, 2019. Wes was born on January 9, 1925 in Upper Darby, PA, the son of Nicholas and Elizabeth (nee Parkes) Leopold. Wes was brought up in Upper Darby and graduated from the Upper Darby High School, class of 1942. Most recently he lived at the Shores in Ocean City and was previously from Absecon for many years. Wes was a WWII Army Veteran. He served with the 281st Combat Engineers and participated in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, he received his B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of Business, University of Penn, class of 1949. Wes worked 15 years for Archibald Holmes & Son, carpet manufacturers, Phila, and 25 years for Roosevelt Paper Company, paper convertors, then in Phila, now in Mount Laurel, NJ. Wes was predeceased by his brothers, Nick and Al and by his sister, Ruth, his first wife of 40 years, Heidi, and his second wife of 15 years, Anne. He is survived by step-children: Heidy Otto in Jim Thorpe, PA and grandson Erik Otto and famiy, Charles Wyman and family, Sanbornton, NH, Edward Wyman and family, Wayne, NJ and Priscilla Schultheis and family, Absecon, NJ. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 5 nieces and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Along with his family, Wes leaves behind his closest friends, Flossie Miraglilo, Cathi Loglisci, Esther Scott, Stan Richards and Joe Sgrignouli. Wes was a member of the Absecon Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 9AM to 10AM on Thursday June 6, 2019, with a service following at 10AM at Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.