Lepping, Patricia (Pat) A., - 72, of North Cape May, passed away on Thursday March 19. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 37 years, Anthony "Bud" Lepping, 2 stepchildren, 2 sisters, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many loved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. More information on future services can be found at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Lepping as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries