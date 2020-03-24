Lepping, Patricia (Pat) A., - 72, of North Cape May, passed away on Thursday March 19. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 37 years, Anthony "Bud" Lepping, 2 stepchildren, 2 sisters, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many loved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. More information on future services can be found at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Lepping as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
