LERFALD, ELLEN, - 72, of N. Cape May, passed away Nov. 9, 2019. Former waitress at the Captain's Cove, Cape May. Graveside service 10am Fri. (Nov. 15) at Seaside Cem., Palermo. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
