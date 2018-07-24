Lerro, Angelina (Jean) nee Aglira, - of Rio Grande, NJ , and South Philadelphia passed away peacefully on Friday, July 20, 2018 at her home, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Furey Wally Lerro and devoted mother to Wally (Kathy) Lerro and Jennifer (John) Siciliano. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren Jennifer (Chris) Lerro, Wally (Jamie) Lerro, Anthony Siciliano and Michael (Jovanka) Lerro and her great grandchildren Louis Siciliano and Nicholas Lerro. Jean was predeceased by her grandchild Louis. She also loved her many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, July 26, 2018 between 9:00 and 10:45 at St.Ann's Roman Catholic Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ, with a mass of Christian Burial to follow immediately. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1056 Seashore Rd. , Cape May, NJ 08204. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her honor to St. Jude Mission, by visiting www.stjude.org or following St Jude on facebook.com/stjude and twitter.com/stjude, would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
