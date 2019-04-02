Leslie, Carole , - 87, of National Park, Carole L. Leslie, of National Park, passed away on Mach 29, 2019. She was aged 87 years. Legacy: Carole will be fondly remembered as a devoted wife and mother, lover of animals of all kinds and was known for her fiery personality.Carole worked as a cashier for several supermarkets in the area. Following her retirement, Carole moved to the Mountains of Pennsylvania outside of Renovo, PA. She settled there in a home on the side of a mountain and said that is was the happiest and most content time in her life. Carole was the first woman to join the all male Renovo Sportsman Club. She taught herself how to fire a shotgun, rifle and a .357 Magnum. She was an equal to the men of the club. Carole was a hunting enthusiast and enjoyed hunting deer, wild turkey and quail. Carole was lucky enough to travel and visited every State in the Union. She was also a huge Phillies fan and was featured on Phanavision at the ballpark after holding up a home run ball hit by Shane Victorino. It was a thrilling moment in her life. Carole always said; "I want & will live to 100 years old..." God didn't see it that way. Carole will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family: Carole is the beloved Wife of the late Lawrence L. Leslie; Devoted mother to Paul (his girlfriend, Kathy Devine and late wife Francine) Bruce (his wife Joan) and the late Steven Leslie; cherished sister of the late Bruce MacFayden; loving grandmother of Jacklyn Dawn, Adam, Michael, Tara, Sammi and Leighann; cherished Great-Grandmother to Aiden. Farewell Tribute: Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carole's viewing on Wednesday after 10 AM in the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 34 Hunter Street, Woodbury; where her Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12 NOON. Interment Woodury Memorial Park, West Deptford. share the memories share love ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
