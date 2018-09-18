Lesniewski, John V., - 82, of Margate, passed away at home surrounded by family on September 10th 2018. He was a graduate of Drexel University and had a business Jon El mechanical equipment sales. He survived by wife Anita and 7 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to the animal of welfare association.
