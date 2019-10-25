Leszczynski, Virginia I., - 83, a resident of Villas since 1972, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on October 22, 2019. Virginia and her husband were the owner/operators of Leszczynski's Pier Luncheonette/Bait and Tackle and Boat Rentals in Villas, and she enjoyed fishing and crabbing. Virginia is predeceased by her parents, George and Bertha Boettger, and her five sisters, Roberta Boettger, Barbara Creighton, Helen Kaczanowski, Doris Tyrol and Georgine Leszczynski. Left to cherish Virginia's memory are her husband Stanley Leszczynski, her children, John M. Leszczynski, Helene B. (Albert) Ciccitto and Stanley C. (Donna) Leszczynski, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, brother George (Loretta) Boettger and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 27 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, at 2 pm with visiting one-hour prior from 1pm to 2pm. Interment will be private. Contributions can be made in Virginias memory to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 35105-1942. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Load entries