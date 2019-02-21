Letizio, Mary, - 86, of N Cape May, passed away on Monday February 18, 2019 at her home, peacefully after a brief illness. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of Warminster, PA, Mary has been an area resident since 1994. She was a member of the North Cape May Seniors, Sons of Italy, and Stella Maris Chapter of K.O.C. with her late husband, Barry Letizio (2015). Mary is survived by her children Barry (Lisa), Steven, Joan Hepp (Rich), Anne Letizio, Michele Frank and Thomas (Laureen), 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:45 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. John Neumman Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May; friends may call prior to service from 9:30am to 10:45am. Interment will be held at 10:45am on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Washington's Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
