Leva DeMaio, Angeline, - 94, of Galloway, passed away peacefully at Spring Village in Galloway on Feb 4th, 2019. She was a retired grill cook at the Taylor Pork Roll Restaurant on the boardwalk. She is widowed. She is survived by her son Nicholas DeMaio (Margaret), her grandchildren Michael (deceased), Nicholas (Alison), Christopher (Lauren) and Peter (Tricia) as well as 14 great-grandchildren who she adored. A Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 11:00 am with a service to follow at 11 am at Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 603 New Jersey Ave Absecon NJ 08201. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Rt. 40 Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society donate3@cancer.org. For Condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
