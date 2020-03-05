Leven, John, - 57, of Galloway, passed away on March 2nd, after a heart attack. John was born on October 31st, 1962 to Ernest and Anna Leven in Jersey City, NJ. After Vocational School in 1979, he began his 40-year career in printing. In 2012, he met Stephanie, and they wed in 2014. John spent his free time ministering in the CMA and assisting If Not For Grace and Jesus House. He served in Greentree Church as a security guard and doorman. John loved riding his Harley, especially with Stephanie on the back. John is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Ernie. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; his sister, Carol Aschoff; his sister-in-law Kathy Leven; his daughter, Christine Leven; his stepchildren Shelby and Ricky; and many, many loved ones. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 12-1 PM prior to the service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
