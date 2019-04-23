Levey, Theresa, - 81, of Tuckerton, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, Theresa graduated from Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. She spent time working at Philadelphia General Hospital in the surgical special ward division before moving to Tuckerton, NJ and then working at Atlantic City Hospital, Southern Ocean County Hospital and Barnegat Nursing Home. She enjoyed crafts and living in Tuckerton Beach on the water. Theresa was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Florence Dorner and husband Alfred Levey in 1990. She is survived by her loving children Sam Levey of Little Egg Harbor, NJ and Frances Ford and husband Mark of New Gretna, NJ and sister Suzanne Garvin and husband Duke of N. Whales, PA. Cremation will be private and under the care of Maxwell Funeral Home, Little Egg Harbor, NJ.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.