Levin, Morton Joel, - 100, of Atlantic City, passed away on April 12, 2019. He was born March 29, 1919 in Atlantic City to Lewis and Bessie Michaels Levin. He is survived by the love of his life and devoted wife, Bessie Rose Levin; his beloved children Karen, Stuart, and daughter-in-law Alice; grandchildren: Camie Rose (Capt. U.S. Army) and Dr. Mark Michaels Levin (Miranda Jo); great grandchildren: Dane and Jack; devoted nephews David Leavy, Howard Rosenbloom and niece Barbara Cohen and her husband Dr. Allan Cohen. Mort proudly served in the 97th Infantry Division during World War II and participated in the liberation of the Flossenburg concentration camp. He was honored to receive an American Service Medal, an Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal, and European-African and Middle Eastern Service medals. Morton was a 32 degree Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, and a Shriner. Morton's family wishes to express its deepest gratitude and thanks to his devoted and outstanding caregivers: Gicela, Jennifer, Lauree, Leslie, Betty, Rose, Glory and Elizabeth. Morton was interred on April 15, 2019, surrounded by immediate family in a private service attended by the Last Salute Military Funeral Honor Guard at Rodef Sholom Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.