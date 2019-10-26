Lewis, Andrades R., - 90, of Atlantic City, passed away October 20, 2019. She was born July 12, 1929, in Atlantic City, NJ, to the late John and Beatrice (Johnson) Robinson. She is survived by: children, Leslye and Mark Martin, and Kamaal A. Amen Ra; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Friday, November 1, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

