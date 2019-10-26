Lewis, Andrades R., - 90, of Atlantic City, passed away October 20, 2019. She was born July 12, 1929, in Atlantic City, NJ, to the late John and Beatrice (Johnson) Robinson. She is survived by: children, Leslye and Mark Martin, and Kamaal A. Amen Ra; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Friday, November 1, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hamilton Township and Atlantic City Race Course owner agree to create redevelopment plan
-
Galloway standoff ends with man taken into custody
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
'Roar to the Shore' cited in state hearing on Pagans' growth
-
NJ residents will need a REAL ID to fly domestically after Oct. 2020
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
ROOFING SIDING WE DO REPAIRS All Phases of Construction! Painting, Power washing, Bathroom, …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.