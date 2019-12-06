Lewis, Angela, - 58, of Mays Landing, formally of Atlantic City, NJ, - passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 1, 2019, with two of her grandchildren by her side. Angela was born on June 13, 1961, to James McDowell and Betty Prevard McDowell. She attended Atlantic City High School and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Glassboro State College. Angela worked for the county of Atlantic County as a supervisor for more than 20 years. Angela loved life and family. She especially loved her grandchildren which she said were the light of her life. She loved the Lord and going to church. Angela was a member of Grace Today Ministry in Northfield, NJ. She also loved cooking and baking from scratch. Many were blessed by the food that came out of her kitchen. Angela is predeceased by her parents, James McDowell and Betty Prevard McDowell. Those left to cherish her memory include her children; one daughter, Sha'mara Lewis of Atlanta, GA and her son Brandon Lewis of Mays Landing, NJ; one brother, Richard McDowell, of Atlantic City, NJ, two sisters, Terrea McDowell and Beth McDowell, both of Atlantic City, NJ; seven grandchildren, Imani Morales, Jasmin Morales, Maiya Morales, David Morales Jr., Christopher Morales, Anthony Morales, and Diamond Morales, all of Atlanta, GA; nieces and nephews, Joseph Suarez, Justin Suarez, Roberto Rios, Jesse Rios, Teresa Rios, Seth Royal, Jamilah Muhammad, Amirah Muhammad, and Marcus Gibson, all of Atlantic City, NJ. A very special and devoted mother-in law and sister- in law, Sheila Lewis of Mays Landing, NJ and Mary Lewis of White Plains, NY, respectively; two godchildren, Ciera Logan and Kayla Graham, both of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, lifelong friend, Karen Logan-Graham of Egg Harbor Twp,, NJ and a host of aunts, cousins, and friends. She will truly be missed. Funeral Services of Love will be held on Saturday ~ December 7th, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Faith Baptist Church located at 829 Tilton Road Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Viewing will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. For further information, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.

