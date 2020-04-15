Lewis, Claire C., - 88, of Smithville, NJ passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Claire was born on July 5, 1931. Claire was one of three daughters born to the late John and Celine Yungblut in Philadelphia, PA. Claire's older sister, Joyce Richie of Hatboro, PA predeceased her. Claire's surviving sister is Barbara Russo (predeceased by husband Tony Russo) of Feasterville, PA. Claire was raised in the Willow Grove suburb of Philadelphia and was a graduate of Little Flower High School. In October of 1955, Claire married the love of her life, Ronald Lewis. Through 64 years of marriage, they never left each other's side. Claire was an extremely creative, talented, and avid arts and crafts enthusiast. Claire was the proud mother of three wonderful children: Gary Lewis and wife Elizabeth of Stroudsburg, PA, Gregg Lewis and wife Diane of Destin, FL, and Sharon Rea and husband Arthur of Sarasota, FL. Claire is also survived by nine wonderful grandchildren: Gary, Gregory and wife Emily, Kimberly, and Kelly Lewis; Nicholas, Andrew, and Daniel Lewis; Matthew and James Rea. Claire loved her children and grandchildren very much. A celebration of life is being planned for early summer. Donations can be made in Claire's honor to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. To share memories, express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.daviswatkins.com.
